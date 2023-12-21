It’s a wrap for Do Patti

Kanika Dhillon’s Kathha Pictures wraps the shoot of its maiden project, Do Patti, starring Kajol and Kriti Sanon. The show will stream on Netflix.

Do Patti is directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, popularly known as BOB, and is written by Kanika Dhillon. This thriller is also the maiden project as a producer for Kanika.

The film is set to take viewers on a thrilling suspense-filled ride and transport them to the mesmerising hills of North India, which serve as a backdrop for the mystery and intrigue to unfold. Do Patti is set to release in 2024!

#Kriti Sanon