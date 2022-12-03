John Abraham and Fatima Sana Shaikh crowned PETA India’s Most Beautiful Vegetarians of 2022

The time has come for PETA India (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) to name its Most Beautiful Vegetarian Celebrities of the year. And actors John Abraham and Fatima Sana Shaikh have won the coveted title.

Fatima Sana Shaikh

Fresh off the set of her last action thriller, Thar, Fatima Sana Shaikh is vocal about her passion for helping animals. The Dangal and Thugs of Hindostan star has shared pictures of her foster cats with three million Instagram followers and spoken about improving animal-care facilities in Mumbai.

On the other hand, previous PETA India Person of the Year winner John Abraham has tirelessly advocated for animals in need, including teaming up with PETA India to successfully urge e-commerce website Quikr to stop permitting animal sales and urge e-ticketing platform BookMyShow to promote animal-free circuses only. The recipient of a National Film Award , Abraham is also a film producer and guardian to two adopted dogs — Bailey and Sia.

Sachin Bangera of PETA India says, “John Abraham and Fatima Sana Shaikh are speaking up for animals in need and using their star power to inspire their fans to do the same. PETA India is honouring them for showing the world how easy it is to make compassionate choices that protect animals, the environment and their own health.” — TMS