King of Kotha trailer played at Times Square

IANS

Dulquer Salmaan, who is all set for the release of his action thriller film King of Kotha, shared his excitement as the trailer of the movie was played at New York’s Times Square, saying it’s a biggest tribute to Malayalam cinema.

King of Kotha, Dulquer’s all-time high budget film, is produced by Wayfarer Films and Zee Studios and tells the story of two eras. It is the directorial debut of Abhilash Joshiy. Earlier, the trailer of the movie was unveiled by Shah Rukh Khan, and also by Suriya, Mohanlal and Nagarjuna.

Dulquer took to Instagram and shared a video, wherein we can see the glimpse of the trailer being featured at Times Square. People on the streets of New York can be seen cheering for the actor. He wrote, “Cannot contain my excitement. King of Kotha has become the first Malayalam film to have its trailer played at New York City’s Times Square. Having visited the busy and vibrant Time’s Square several times, never even dreamed of appearing on the screens there. Big moment for me personally and the biggest tribute we can give to Malayalam Cinema.”

