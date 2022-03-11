Mika Singh looks for a bride in the show Swayamvar– Mika Di Vohti

Everyone loves a superstar who is also an eligible bachelor, more so when it’s one of India’s favourite singing sensations, Mika Singh, who’s on a quest to find a life partner. Mika is ready to start his search for a life partner on Star Bharat’s upcoming reality show Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti, a show that aims to set a new benchmark in grandiosity and razzle dazzle in the world of Indian television.

Says Mika, “Over the years my songs have been a part of hundreds of weddings. I have sung solos and also duets. Ab tak singing mein toh solo hi chalta hai lekin life mein ab duet karne ka mann karta hai. Kyunki maza toh apne ke saath hi aata hai!” Mika says he is all set to get married and is looking forward to starting a new chapter with this show.

