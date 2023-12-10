Mumbai meri jaan…

No match

Monika Khanna

Monika Khanna

If Mumbai is more expensive than Sydney and Berlin, then I think those who are living a decent life here must be the richest! Although it’s the place where I work, but I wish to be born here if I am fortunate enough to have another life after this. I feel very proud to say that this city has given me a lot and is taking care of me very beautifully. I don’t think there’s any other place like Mumbai. No matter where we are, whether we are travelling or stuck in traffic, the energy Mumbai gives you is fantastic. Wherever I go, I’ll always end up coming back to this city. I don’t want to leave Mumbai.

Cost factor

Anupama Solanki

Mumbai is ten times more expensive than what most people think and expenses are increasing more that the incomes since the last three-four years. Also, we actors live a more expensive life as compared to others. If you do not earn Rs 4-5 lakh monthly in Mumbai, then comfortable living is a far cry. If I was in my hometown, Chandigarh, earning equal to what I earn in Mumbai, I would be living a luxurious life.

Many options

Nikhil Nanda

Nikhil Nanda

Mumbai is a very expensive place to stay. Real estate is one of the highest and most premium in the world, however, I feel for a person to eat, drink and get the basics, there is a wide variety of options, from the very cheap to very expensive. Although one can achieve one’s goals in a city like Mumbai, real-time friends and social groups don’t exist!

Balancing act

Mehul Vyas

Mehul Vyas

Mumbai is home to me, born and brought up here I consider myself lucky, but I do acknowledge that it is very difficult to survive in Mumbai as it is very expensive. It is about survival of the fittest. Mumbai is always on its toes. Hustle and bustle is the law of the land. One has to be thoroughly professional and work-oriented to afford a lifestyle in Mumbai. The fast-paced life can be exhilarating for some but stressful for others. Balancing work and personal life is crucial to managing the city’s pace effectively.

Mixed emotions

Sneh Binny

Sneh Binny

As a Mumbaikar, this ranking can be a source of mixed emotions. On a positive note, it reflects Mumbai’s global stature and economic significance. On one hand, it evokes a sense of pride while on the other hand, the higher cost of living raises concerns regarding financial challenges and affordability for residents. So, the emotions are a blend of pride in Mumbai’s global standing and awareness of the economic complexities that impact the everyday lives of those who call the city home.

