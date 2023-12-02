Of love & more

Arjun Deswal, from Amazon miniTV’s teen romance series Crushed Season 3, recalled the moment when he first heard about the new season. He said, “I was thrilled to witness how my character, Sahil, explores love in this latest season and develops a connection with Tanya. It was exciting to see how their mushy love story unfolds with dramatic twists and turns. We always talked about our characters and their emotions. We didn’t even realise, but we had already made our own world for these two characters, and after that, it was easy to perform in front of the camera.”

He further commented on his strong bond with the boy gang of the show, which made this season a lot more special for him. He added, “Another highlight for me this season was that I got more screen time with the boys, Siddhant and Sachin. We have been great friends and it is a lot of fun.”

