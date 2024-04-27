Of power & devotion

Abdul Karim, who is portraying the role of Bal Hanuman in Sony Entertainment Television’s show Shrimad Ramayan, has beautifully highlighted the innocence and mischief of Lord Hanuman as a child.
Talking about the ongoing track, Nirbhay Wadhwa, who portrays the character of Lord Hanuman, says, “In the show Shrimad Ramayan, the introduction of Bal Hanuman signifies more than just a fleeting moment; it represents a profound manifestation of his divinity and why he is Lord Ram’s greatest devotee. As we explore this sacred tale, we are transported to the tender years of his childhood, where innocence intertwines with boundless strength. Along his journey, we not only witness the relinquishment of his extraordinary powers, but also the blossoming of his humility and unwavering devotion to Shri Ram. This narrative serves as a poignant reminder that genuine fortitude stems not solely from physical prowess, but from the purity of one’s soul.”
