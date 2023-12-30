On a friendly note: Raghav Sharma talks about his character in Dehati Ladke

Raghav Sharma essays the role of Shashank in Amazon miniTV’s Dehati Ladke. Playing a funny and jovial college boy in the show, he says, “My character is that of a college boy. He is the entertaining guy who comes to your mind when you think back on your college days. There isn’t a single student in school who skips maths class to play cricket. That’s Shashank for you! He is unconcerned about what others think of him and believes in living life on his own terms. He is that guy who will complete the task at hand, come what may.”

Delving further into the traits of his character, he adds, “Shashank likes to surprise his friends with gifts. If they like something, he gets excited to bring that to fruition. If something goes wrong in his friend’s life, he will go to great lengths to make it right. All Shashank cares about is making his friends happy.”

