Nora Fatehi to perform at the FIFA World Cup 2022

Nora Fatehi, who is currently judging a dance reality show on TV, has joined the ranks of Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.

The actress will perform at the FIFA World Cup in December this year. That makes her the only actor to represent India at the event. As per reports, Nora’s song will be produced by RedOne, which is one of the most recognised record labels globally.

The label has also worked on FIFA anthems like Shakira’s Waka Waka and La La La.

Nora shares glimpses of the song on her Instagram with caption, “This time for @fifaworldcup, the official world cup anthem with a touch of diversity Light the Sky…” Besides featuring in the FIFA anthem, Nora will perform at the closing ceremony of the FIFA World Cup. She will also sing in Hindi.

