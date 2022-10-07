Nora Fatehi to perform at the FIFA World Cup 2022

Nora Fatehi, who is currently judging a dance reality show on TV, has joined the ranks of Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.
The actress will perform at the FIFA World Cup in December this year. That makes her the only actor to represent India at the event. As per reports, Nora’s song will be produced by RedOne, which is one of the most recognised record labels globally.
The label has also worked on FIFA anthems like Shakira’s Waka Waka and La La La.
Nora shares glimpses of the song on her Instagram with caption, “This time for @fifaworldcup, the official world cup anthem with a touch of diversity Light the Sky…” Besides featuring in the FIFA anthem, Nora will perform at the closing ceremony of the FIFA World Cup. She will also sing in Hindi.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Enforcement Directorate holds raids on liquor contractors in Faridkot, Ludhiana, Chandigarh
Searches held at various locations of liquor baron Deep Malh...
Human rights campaigners of Belarus, Russia and Ukraine win Nobel Peace Prize
'The Peace Prize laureates represent civil society in their ...
Rupee falls 15 paise to close at all-time low of 82.32 against US dollar
The Indian currency for the first time closed below the 82 l...
Suspect in Punjabi family murder had once worked for victims' trucking business and had feud with them
The feud dated back a year, the sheriff said, and “got prett...
Mohali RPG attack case solved, claims Delhi Police; 2 held
Were tasked by Pakistan-based gangster-terrorist Harvinder R...