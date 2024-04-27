‘Pinch-me moment’: Anoushka Shankar to get honorary degree from Oxford University

IANS

Nine-time Grammy-nominated sitarist, producer and film composer Anoushka Shankar will receive an honorary degree from the University of Oxford and described it as a “pinch-me moment” in her career. The prestigious recognition is being conferred ‘in recognition of her outstanding achievements within the music industry’and underscores her profound influence on the global music landscape.

Anoushka said, “This is truly a pinch-me moment in my career; I never even dreamt I might receive an honour such as this, let alone from one of the most prestigious universities in the world. I am deeply grateful to Oxford University. I also feel reflective and grateful for all my past teachers who got me to this point. I was fortunate to have had the most precious education in music under the guidance of my father.”