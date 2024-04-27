Puneet Tejwani enters Mehndi Wala Ghar

Renowned actor Puneet Tejwani will be portraying the character of Karan, Manisha’s love interest in Mehndi Wala Ghar. He shares, “It’s always a pleasure to be a part of a mature love story that captures the true essence of love. Such is the story of Karan and Manisha, who have given love another chance after facing many heartbreaks and obstacles in life. What makes this role even more interesting for me is that Karan’s heart of gold shines through as he genuinely cares for Manisha and is deeply concerned about her well-being, despite knowing her past. But, the actual test starts when the entire Mehndi Wala Ghar finds out about them and are unsure about this relationship.”

About working with this ensemble cast, Puneet says, “I am enjoying playing the character of Karan in Mehndi Wala Ghar; I was welcomed into such a positive atmosphere and the sense of camaraderie on the sets truly makes each moment special.”