Rani Mukerji to inaugurate 28th Kolkata International Film Festival

Rani Mukerji will be inaugurating the Kolkata International Film Festival with the Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee today.
In its 28th edition, the festival has invited Rani as a distinguished guest for her illustrious career over the last 25 years and her immeasurable contribution to the Indian film industry. She will be felicitated at its inaugural ceremony where dignitaries from world cinema, Indian cinema and West Bengal will be present.
