 Saransh Goila talks about his inspiration behind cooking, being a part of MasterChef Australia and more : The Tribune India

When did you taste your first success on television?

It was in 2011 with a show called Maha Challenge, which featured Madhuri Dixit and Chef Sanjeev Kapoor as judges. I was one of the contestants and went on to win the show, followed by which I found my place in this world of Indian food.

How was it being a part of MasterChef Australia?

MasterChef Australia is one of the most memorable moments of my career. It was an opportunity to showcase Indian food at the global stage and it didn’t only give me a platform, but also gave me lot of confidence.

As a chef, how do you think the world of food has changed over the years?

I feel that the world has really evolved due to the digital boom. I am not just a chef anymore. I would like to think of myself as an entrepreneur and a content creator, who is now also starting a cookware range. There is a lot more to it now than just being a celebrity chef.

How do you describe your style of cooking?

I think I am a cook, who likes to make recipes fun. For me, cooking is about playing music, enjoying the process, sometimes even dancing around my kitchen. So, it is not just a monotonous experience of making a meal.

How has been your experience of hosting the show Roti Rasta Aur India?

Roti, Rasta Aur India gave me a chance to travel across 20,000 km in India, to different cities all by road. I had never realised that we were sitting on such a gold mine of recipes. The cuisine changes every 200 km. It broadened my vision about cooking.

What’s the next step in your career?

We are planning to create a show where I am cooking live for people. Apart from that, I will be creating content for my social media handles. Goila Butter Chicken is also steadily expanding.

Is there a chef you truly admire?

There are many of them, but to name a few Chef Manish Mehrotra and Chef Sanjeev Kapoor. I have also been inspired by Anthony Bourdain. He taught me to care about food.

What qualities do you believe make a good chef?

Innovation is the key. You have to be someone who is creative. I feel innovation and skill are two pillars to be a successful chef. Apart from that, you need to love the kitchen and you’ve to be passionate about creating new recipes.

Do you think being a chef is still not considered as a stable job?

I think the view has changed. In 2005, when I went to a culinary school, it wasn’t considered the best option. But now, people are more accepting and I know people who gave up their career as a financial analyst to become a chef. 

