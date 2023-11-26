 Sense & sensitivity: Celebrities share their point of view on body shaming… : The Tribune India

Sense & sensitivity: Celebrities share their point of view on body shaming…

Nikhil Nanda



Not right

Nikhil Nanda

The reality of the world is that face and body are something that you notice the first when you meet someone. You usually form your first opinion on that basis. Having said that, a person does not control that, it is genetic, so probably making fun of it is not the right thing to do. It shouldn’t be encouraged and one shouldn’t be judged on the basis of body or looks.

Form of discrimination

Rashmi Gupta

It’s crucial to recognise that body shaming is not about the person’s appearance; it’s about the societal pressures and expectations that we place on each other. These pressures often stem from unrealistic beauty standards perpetuated by the media, fashion industry and even our own social circles. Remember, body shaming is never okay. We all deserve to feel good about ourselves, regardless of our size or shape. I believe that body shaming is a form of discrimination and should not be tolerated.

Unrealistic goals

Rinku Ghosh

Body shaming has been a reality for ages, but now it has come into limelight. I too have faced it. People forget that nothing is permanent, neither looks nor age. So I don’t let myself get bothered with such small opinions and thoughts. I am what I am and happy with it. The problem is people want to set unrealistic goals, especially when they see any celebrities on social media or magazine covers. There are a lot of touch-ups done before pictures are posted on social media or magazine covers. I believe in just carrying myself with confidence and not be bothered by such comments or people.

People are beautiful

Sonal Panvar

I feel extremely bad for everyone who experiences these insecurities. No matter how strong a human is, deep down it always leaves a mark when someone reminds them of the flaws they have. It’s very common these days to pass comments like ‘you gained weight’. It’s okay to say that, but you should always realise when you are telling this you are reminding them of their journey of gaining weight, so it could be very sensitive. People are beautiful just the way they are.

Be confident

Nivedita Basu

I think with the exposure to social media, there is this whole concept of body shaming that has erupted, which probably during our time didn’t make much of an impact. I remember in my class and then college we had so many people who had all sorts of bodies, but I don’t remember making fun of anybody. But today I think there’s so much competition on social media that you do come into the limelight and people are making all sorts of efforts to have a stereotypical body. I think it’s necessary that you should be happy and confident about the way you are.


