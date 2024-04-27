Small bundle of joy

Naveen Pandita, who essays the role of Ashwin in Pushpa Impossible, is full of praise for the little angel on the sets, Swara, “She is such a nice kid, and she’s great to work with. She’s only six years old, but everyone just loves her. And let me tell you, she’s doing an amazing job in her role at such a young age. We recently filmed an emotional scene where she nailed it, with just a little guidance. Having Swara around is like having a breath of fresh air on sets,” he said.

Garima Parihar, who essays the role of Deepti, said, “Swara is like a little ray of sunshine on sets — always sweet and cheerful. Just seeing her smile lifts everyone’s spirits instantly. I love spoiling her, and I’m not alone; the whole crew adores her too.”