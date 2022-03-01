Sonu Sood elated to host Season 18 of Roadies

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood is quite elated with his journey as a host of the youth-based reality show Roadies 18. He has replaced actor-VJ Rannvijay Singha, who has been hosting the show for the past many years.

Season 18 of the reality show is set in South Africa. While sharing his excitement, Sonu says, “I am overjoyed to begin the Roadies shoot. It is one reality show I have been following very closely over the years, and I am very excited to add my flavour to it. I am sure it will be a journey like no other,” he adds.

According to reports, the concept of the show has also changed a bit and the idea of gang leaders may not exist now. Neha Dhupia, Prince Narula and others were seen as gang leaders in the past seasons. The show is expected to begin in March on MTV India.

Meanwhile, Sonu Sood has historical epic action drama Prithviraj and Koratala Siva’s Acharya in the pipeline. — IANS