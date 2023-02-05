Star appeal

Producer Vishnu Vardhan Induri had recently announced that he would be bringing together six filmmakers for a mini-series called One Nation. For the same, directors Priyadarshan, Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan, John Mathew Mathan, Manju Borah, Chandraprakash Dwivedi and Vivek Agnihotri, have been roped in for the project. The six-episode mini-series would shed light on India’s unsung heroes. As for the actors, South Indian star Mohanlal and actress Kangana Ranaut have been approached.

While Mohanlal is Priyadarshan’s first choice as they have collaborated for more than 25 films in the past, director Agnihotri has reached out to Kangana Ranaut for his story in the six-episode mini-series. It is expected to go on floors by the second or third quarter of 2023 for an OTT release.