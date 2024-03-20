Tamannaah remembers the time she was rejected by Boogie Woogie team

Tamannaah Bhatia, who was recently seen in the Telugu film Bhola Shankar, shared that she was rejected from Boogie Woogie, and it has been one hell of a journey for her to get to collaborate with actor Jaaved Jaaferi.
The actress on Tuesday attended Prime Video’s slate announcement event, Prime Video Presents, with the team of her upcoming streaming title Daring Partners, which also stars Diana Penty and Jaaved Jaaferi.
Tamannaah said, “I was once rejected from Boogie Woogie. Since, then it has been a journey to share the same platform with Javed sir, it all has come full-circle.” Daring Partners follows the story of two best-friends, who embark on a daring journey as partners in an alcohol start-up. Daring Partners will soon drop on Prime Video.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Nomination process for 1st phase of Lok Sabha election begins in 102 seats across 21 states and UTs
Election to 18th Lok Sabha will begin on April 19 followed b...
Video: Moosewala’s father alleges government wants him to prove legitimacy of his newborn boy
Two days after the birth of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's...
Sidhu Moosewala’s mother, 58, likely accessed IVF services abroad, say government sources
Section 21-G of Assisted Reproductive Technology Regulation ...
2 children hacked to death in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun; killer had asked for Rs 5,000 from kids' father
The children were aged around 11 and 6 years
Gambian delegation visits Gujarat University after attack on foreign students for offering namaz inside hostel
Nearly 30 students from the West African country study at th...