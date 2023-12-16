The Freelancer

Disney+Hotstar

Based on Shirish Thorat’s novel A Ticket to Syria, the series revolves around Avinash Kamath (Mohit Raina), who leads an extraction mission where a girl is held captive in war-torn Syria. Directed by Bhav Dhulia, its writer-creator is Neeraj Pandey. The cast includes Anupam Kher, Kashmira Pardeshi & Sushant Singh.

Immature (Season 3)

Prime Video

The third season of this romcom has been directed by Anant Singh. It’s a story of entering adulthood and dealing with things from first love and heartbreak to fights with friends, all the while embarking on a route of self-discovery. The series stars Omkar Kulkarni, Chinmay Chandraunshuh and Naman Jain.

Vyooham

Prime Video

The Telugu thriller series, directed by Sashikanth Srivaishnav Peesapathi, stars Sai Sushanth Reddy, Shaitanya Krishna and Pavani Gangireddy. A newly-appointed police officer finds that there is much more to the simple hit-and-run case he’s been assigned in which a pregnant woman has lost her child.

Familia

Netflix

Directed by Rodrigo García, Spanish film Familia is about a father’s relationship with his children. Leo (Daniel Giménez Cacho) owns an olive ranch and lives with his teenage son suffering from Down’s Syndrome. He is regularly visited by his three daughters until the complexities of their relationships come to the fore.

