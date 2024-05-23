The trailer of Ni Main Saas Kuttni 2 launched

Bhanuni Saini & Simran Randhawa

The wait is finally over; Ni Main Saas Kuttni 2, a highly anticipated sequel is ready to hit the cinemas. Directed and written by Mohit Banwati, the first official trailer of the film was launched at CP67 Mall in Mohali on May 22. The team said the audience should expect a real dhamaka and talked excitedly about their experience during the filming.

Featuring Anita Devgan, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Karamjit Anmol, Nisha Bano, Nirmal Rishi, Tanvi Nagi, among others, the film is set to hit the theatres on June 7. The film continues the story further and promises yet another relatable banter between the saas (mother-in-law) and her nooh (daughter-in-law). The family film revolves around comedy and drama within a Punjabi family with a new touch of horror elements to the story.

Mohit Banwait, who is also the co-producer, shared, “It is a smartly written film that offers a funny take on traditional family values and the generation gap within joint families. Maintaining the momentum of success is a challenge when it comes to sequels. We are sure that with Ni Main Sass Kuttni 2, we will be able to strike that same humorous chord with the audience.”

The film also talks about various political and social issues, and addresses them as the story unfolds. The director added, “The cast members were so dedicated that once they got under the skin of their characters, it was difficult for them to come out of it even when they were off the sets. I hope the audience likes their performance.” The cast on its part admired star comedian Gurpreet Ghuggi and said him being on the sets was a blessing, as they learnt a lot from his experience.

Meanwhile, the song Nooh Bhootni in the movie has been sung by Karamjit Anmol, Mannat Noor and Manpreet Hans. The film has been produced by Yoodlee Films, the studio of Saregama and Banwait Films.

