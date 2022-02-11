The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu
Number 11 represents instinct, and is the most intuitive of all numbers. It is your connection to your subconscious. Overall, this is a very good period for you. You will plan your business well and this will give you excellent returns. There are chances of business expansion too. Grab the opportunities. You can adopt a totally materialistic approach but you will do it with a good business sense. There will be an increase in wealth and some additional source of income is indicated. Any dealings with the government will prove worthwhileand you may also build up new contacts. If you are in service, your working conditions will improve and you will enjoy a good rapport with your superiors. In your family life, there will be happiness. Health will be fine.
Positive colours: White, blue & pink
Select days: Sunday & Monday
Favourable numbers: 1, 4, 2 &7
Gems recommended: Pearl & opal
Charity on birthday: Donate sweets.
You share your birthday with
Sherlyn Chopra (February 11), who is an actress and model. She appeared in movies such as Time Pass, Red Swastik and Game. In December 2013, she released her song, titled Bad Girl. She may court controversies in coming years.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Supreme Court again refuses to intervene on Karnataka hijab row
CJI says, ‘We are also watching what’s happening in the stat...
Karnataka High Court requests state govt to reopen schools, says no to hijab and saffron shawls in classrooms
Interim order was issued by three-judge full bench led by Ch...
Budget to bring stability to economy, Nirmala Sitharaman says in Rajya Sabha
Was replying to budget demand in Rajya Sabha
Gurugram police register FIR against builder after 2 die in building mishap
One of the deceased has been identified as 31-year-old Ekta ...
57 Punjab constituencies have 3 or more candidates with criminal cases in fray, says survey
Punjab Election Watch and ADR could not analyse 28 candidate...