The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu

Number 11 represents instinct, and is the most intuitive of all numbers. It is your connection to your subconscious. Overall, this is a very good period for you. You will plan your business well and this will give you excellent returns. There are chances of business expansion too. Grab the opportunities. You can adopt a totally materialistic approach but you will do it with a good business sense. There will be an increase in wealth and some additional source of income is indicated. Any dealings with the government will prove worthwhileand you may also build up new contacts. If you are in service, your working conditions will improve and you will enjoy a good rapport with your superiors. In your family life, there will be happiness. Health will be fine.

Positive colours: White, blue & pink

Select days: Sunday & Monday

Favourable numbers: 1, 4, 2 &7

Gems recommended: Pearl & opal

Charity on birthday: Donate sweets.

You share your birthday with

Sherlyn Chopra (February 11), who is an actress and model. She appeared in movies such as Time Pass, Red Swastik and Game. In December 2013, she released her song, titled Bad Girl. She may court controversies in coming years.