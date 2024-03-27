ANI

Gina Bellman, best known for her role in Leverage, was inspired by Princess of Wales Kate Middleton’s cancer announcement to publicly reveal her own diagnosis. Taking to X, Bellman said, “Catherine, The Princess of Wales, displayed such composure and grace today in her heartbreaking announcement. Hoping her treatment is successful and also for a kinder world.” She then opened up about her cancer diagnosis.

“I myself underwent treatment for breast cancer last summer. Until now, I didn’t have the courage to go public. Eight months on I’m back in stilettos and filming. For those undergoing treatment right now- there is light at the end of this tunnel,” she added. Bellman plays Sophie Deveraux on TNT’s Leverage, its five-season run wrapping up in 2012. Bellman is currently reprising the role on Leverage: Redemption, the follow-up that debuted on Freevee in 2021 and will move to Prime Video for its upcoming third season.

