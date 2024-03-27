Gina Bellman, best known for her role in Leverage, was inspired by Princess of Wales Kate Middleton’s cancer announcement to publicly reveal her own diagnosis. Taking to X, Bellman said, “Catherine, The Princess of Wales, displayed such composure and grace today in her heartbreaking announcement. Hoping her treatment is successful and also for a kinder world.” She then opened up about her cancer diagnosis.
“I myself underwent treatment for breast cancer last summer. Until now, I didn’t have the courage to go public. Eight months on I’m back in stilettos and filming. For those undergoing treatment right now- there is light at the end of this tunnel,” she added. Bellman plays Sophie Deveraux on TNT’s Leverage, its five-season run wrapping up in 2012. Bellman is currently reprising the role on Leverage: Redemption, the follow-up that debuted on Freevee in 2021 and will move to Prime Video for its upcoming third season.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
All 6 workers missing after Baltimore bridge collapse presumed dead
The ship's crew issued a mayday call moments before the cras...
'They can't digest India's rise'; Indian student alleges hate campaign in London
Wonders how is Indian politics relevant to the student union...
Arvind Kejriwal's wife to issue press statement at noon today; big revelations likely
Earlier on Tuesday evening, Sunita met the Delhi Chief Minis...
Ramakrishna Mission chief Swami Smaranananda Maharaj dies at 95
Born in 1929 at Andami village of Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur dis...
Punjab: 'Patwari' arrested for accepting Rs 34 lakh in bribes, including Pakistani juttis' worth Rs 3 lakh
The complainant alleged the 'patwari' and his agent Nikku ha...