Make way for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is all set to take viewers on an enthralling journey of Middle-Earth’s Second Age with its premiere on September 2, 2022. A new clip that dropped from the series hints at the Elves, Dwarves, Humans and Harfoots coming together to fight the evil. The different beings join forces to take on the darkness in this era. Galadriel aka Morfydd Clark’s words, ‘Sometimes to find the light, we must first touch the darkness,’ hints at the long-awaited rise of the Dark Lord Sauron.

Created by J.D Payne, The Lord of the Ring: The Rings of Power features an ensemble cast, including Benjamin Walker as Gil-Galad—the Elven King, Cynthia Addai-Robinson as Míriel—The Queen Regent, Robert Aramayo as Elrond—the half-elf, Owain Arthur as Durin IV, Nazanin Boniadi as Bronwyn —a healer, Charles Edwards as Celebrimbor—the Elf, Sophia Nomvete as Princess Disa—female dwarf, and Charlie Vickers as Halbrand, among others. The highly anticipated series is all set to premiere in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.