Make way for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is all set to take viewers on an enthralling journey of Middle-Earth’s Second Age with its premiere on September 2, 2022. A new clip that dropped from the series hints at the Elves, Dwarves, Humans and Harfoots coming together to fight the evil. The different beings join forces to take on the darkness in this era. Galadriel aka Morfydd Clark’s words, ‘Sometimes to find the light, we must first touch the darkness,’ hints at the long-awaited rise of the Dark Lord Sauron.
Created by J.D Payne, The Lord of the Ring: The Rings of Power features an ensemble cast, including Benjamin Walker as Gil-Galad—the Elven King, Cynthia Addai-Robinson as Míriel—The Queen Regent, Robert Aramayo as Elrond—the half-elf, Owain Arthur as Durin IV, Nazanin Boniadi as Bronwyn —a healer, Charles Edwards as Celebrimbor—the Elf, Sophia Nomvete as Princess Disa—female dwarf, and Charlie Vickers as Halbrand, among others. The highly anticipated series is all set to premiere in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Our existence will become meaningful only in building a glorious India: President Murmu in maiden address to nation
President hails India’s achievements in overcoming Covid-19 ...
Ace stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala dies at 62
Jhunjhunwala, Big Bull of Dalal Street, passed away in Mumba...
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: From pocket money-investor to mega-billionaire
If Jhunjhunwala would have had a regret, it was not seeing t...
Imran Khan plays S Jaishankar’s video at Lahore rally; lauds India for not bowing to US pressure on buying Russian oil
'Jaishakar said that Europe is buying gas from Russia and we...
In ongoing battle, Devas files petition in US against Finance Minister Sitharaman, ED officials
Magnitsky petition yet another attempt to bring Indian Gover...