Undekhi 3 on its way

Sony LIV has unveiled the trailer of their highly anticipated thriller Undekhi 3. Brace yourself to witness Papa ji like never before, as he delves deeper into the realm of darkness and deception. Harsh Chhaya, who portrays Papa ji, said, “Returning to Undekhi for its third season isn’t just about witnessing Papaji and the Atwal family reclaiming power; it’s about delving deeper into the characters that have captivated fans for so long. Season 3 has added a new layer of excitement.”

