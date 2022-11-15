Varun Dhawan and Natasha to become parents?

After Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt and Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover, it looks like another B-town couple is soon to embrace parenthood.
Salman Khan dropped the hint on Bigg Boss 16 as Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon arrived at the weekend episode to promote their film, Bhediya.
Salman handed Varun a soft toy as a prop and said, “Yeh aapke bacche ke liye (This is for your kid).” Varun started blushing and responded, “Baccha huya nahi hai abhi (I don’t have a baby yet).” But Khan further affirmed and joked that, “Yeh aaya hai toh baccha bhi aa hi jaega (if the toy comes home, a baby will come home soon too).”
