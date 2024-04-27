Wedding bells?

Actress Zendaya and Tom Holland have reportedly been discussing marriage, according to a source. “There has been talk of marriage, and that is a reality,” a source said. The two met while filming their trilogy of Spider-Man movies together. Since then, they’ve kept their off-camera romance private.
“They are not the kind of stars who put their lives out there on social media for the most part,” explained the source. “Both are private,” said the source, who added that the attention on them while in the public eye ‘has never been easy or comfortable for either of them.’
