2 kg-gold robbery: CP directs SIT head to revisit probe, ensure recovery of stolen items

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, April 23

After the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the 2kg-gold loot worth Rs. 90 lakh from VK Jewellers in Ghumar Mandi failed to recover gold, the new Police Commissioner (CP), Dr Kaustubh Sharma, told the SIT head to revisit the case judiciously and ensure recovery of all looted gold.

I have told DCP Dhindsa to bring the arrested accused on production warrant, if required, for questioning and find out whether they sold gold or had kept it with someone. Dr Kaustubh Sharma, Police Commissioner

Recently, VK Jewellers owner Vinay Jain also met Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and DGP VK Bhawra to seek directions in the case.“Yesterday, I met the Police Commissioner and apprised him about no recovery in the case. He immediately called SIT head DCP Simrat Pal Singh Dhindsa and told him to ensure full recovery of looted gold,” Vinay told The Tribune.

Vinay said despite arrest of all the accused in the case, identified as Bhushan Kumar, Sam, Honey Tatto, Preet Sekhon and Tajinder Singh Teja, the police failed to recover gold. Why could the police not recover looted gold despite nabbing all the accused in the case? Vinay added. “I will also give names of some suspected persons, who were aware about gold kept at my shop, so that the police can be asked to question them,” said Vinay.

Talking to The Tribune, Police Commissioner Dr Kaustubh Sharma said, “Since SIT has already been constituted in the case, I have directed its head DCP Simrat Pal Dhindsa to seriously revisit the case again and connect the missing link in the probe to ensure full recovery of the looted gold.” CP Sharma said he also told DCP Dhindsa to bring the arrested accused on production warrant if required for questioning and find out whether they sold gold or had kept it with someone.