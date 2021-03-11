202 screened at health camp

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 2

On the second day of free dental check-up, treatment and oral screening camp at Vardhman Textiles, Chandigarh Road, Ludhiana, 202 patients were screened and given health education by team of doctors from Baba Jaswant Singh Dental College and Hospital, Ludhiana.

A team of 20 doctors from Baba Jaswant Singh, Dental College and Hospital, Ludhiana provided their services at the camp headed by the Department of Public Health Dentistry.