3 of 20 police stations have 42% black spots in Commissionerate

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, April 20

In what appears to be the danger zone for commuters, three of the 20 police stations in the Ludhiana Police Commissionerate have almost 42 per cent of the total black spots identified during the past three years, a latest study has revealed.

The study said 32 of the total 77 black spots, as per the definition of the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, found across 20 police stations in the Ludhiana Police Commissionerate between 2019 and 2021, fall within the limits of Sahnewal, Dehlon and Salem Tabri police stations alone.

The study was conducted by the Punjab Road Safety and Traffic Research Centre (PRSTRC) in association with SAFE (Safety Alliance for Everyone) Society and Centre of Excellence on Road Safety and Traffic Management set up in Ludhiana.

The report of study, “Road Safety Assessment of Ludhiana City”, which was published in association with the district civil and police administration, besides the office of the Traffic Advisor of Punjab, was released by Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), AS Rai, in the presence of Punjab Traffic Advisor and Director, PRSTRC, Dr Navdeep K Asija, here recently.

According to the report, a copy of which is with The Tribune, Sahnewal has the maximum of 13 black spots, followed by 10 in Dehlon and nine under the jurisdiction of the Salem Tabri police station.

The report stressed the need that the Commissionerate Police require taking up special engineering improvement and enforcement emphasis in nearly all police stations that have the majority of black spots coming under their belt.

The study said of the 77 accident black spot areas identified in the Ludhiana Police Commissionerate, 55, which accounted for 71 per cent, were located on national highways, which require the immediate attention of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Public Works Department (PWD) authorities through the district and state administration.

“On all such accident black spot locations, road marking, road signage and street light with more illumination than rest of the street/ road shall be put in place to avoid any further road crashes,” the report recommended.

The study further stated that 14 per cent of the total road fatalities in the past three years were reported on village link roads. “It requires special attention of the Department of Local Government,” it underlined, while also suggesting special attention on the main road stretches where schools were located.

Of the total 77 road accident black spots identified in the Ludhiana Police Commissionerate from 2019 to 2021, as many as 55 were located on the National Highways, 10 were on the state highways and remaining 12 were identified on the municipal roads.

“These accidental black spots were identified as per the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways definition. Road accident black spot on National Highways was a road stretch of about 500-meter in length in which either five road accidents (involving fatalities/ grievous injuries) or 10 fatalities had taken place during the past three calendar years,” the report said.

It further mentioned that for the ease, the same definition has been followed for all other types of roads as well. However, it suggested that black spots on municipal roads within the core area of the city shall have lower fatality rates, which may be three deaths in three years, to be considered as accidental black spot.

Three deadliest spots

Sahnewal, Dehlon and Salem Tabri were among the deadliest black spots in the Ludhiana Police Commissionerate. These three alone, with 32 killer spots, constitute almost 42 per cent of the total 77 black spots identified across 20 police stations. While all 13 and nine black spots in Sahnewal and Salem Tabri were located on national highways, Dehlon’s 10 black spots were situated 8 on State Highways and 2 on municipal roads.

Black spots under focus

“We are taking all necessary steps to curb road accidents in the state and ensure safety of commuters on roads. The identified black spots are being accorded special focus under the road safety programme.” — A S RAI, ADGP (TRAFFIC)

What is black spot

According to the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the road accident black spot on national highway is a road stretch of about 500-meter in length in which either five road accidents, involving fatalities or grievous injuries, have taken place or 10 fatalities have been reported during the past three calendar years.

Punjab had adopted this definition for the entire state, covering all highways, and had undertaken the task of identification and rectification of accidental black spots in the state on the directions of the then Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan in April 2021 with an aim to making state roads safer and smoother for driving.

Recommmendation

The report stressed the need that the Commissionerate Police require taking up special engineering improvement and enforcement emphasis in nearly all police stations that have majority of black spots coming under their belt.