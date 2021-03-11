Punjab Roadways bus conductor robbed of cash at gunpoint in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, June 1
Three armed men on Wednesday looted cash at gunpoint from a Punjab Roadways bus conductor near Ladhowal toll plaza here.
The men, who were riding a motorcycle and a scooter, even threatened to shoot the driver.
The incident occurred about 2 km from the Ladhowal police station.
Ye hai Badlaav @BhagwantMann Ji?— Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) June 1, 2022
Everyday Punjab sees a new type of crime or violence
Today, state transport Bus looted at Gun Point in Phillaur! Your publicity-focused Govt & lack of concrete action from Punjab Police has given goons free hand in planning robberies & murders pic.twitter.com/F9v2xMODJr
The men later fled towards Phillaur.
Later, to protest against the incident, roadways bus drivers blocked the highway near the Ladhowal toll plaza, leading to traffic congestion.
Police arrive to investigat the matter.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Biden says US sending medium-range rocket systems to Ukraine
‘Any weapons system can shoot into Russia if it's close enou...
'Sidhu Moosewala was our brother'; in Facebook post, Neeraj Bawana gang threatens retaliatory attack, says 'will give results in 2 days'
Lawrence Bishnoi moves Delhi High Court fearing fake encount...
Singer KK had ‘some evident cut marks on his face and hand’ when he was brought dead to hospital after show
Despite feeling uneasy, KK completed his last show
After Sidhu Moosewala's killing, head priest of Takht Sri Patna Sahib favours having licensed weapons for self-defence
Earlier, the Jathedar of Akal Takht, Giani Harpreet Singh ha...
Govt should consider increasing upper caps on domestic airfares amid rising fuel prices: IndiGo CEO
India's largest airline IndiGo is likely to introduce a busi...