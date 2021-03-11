Punjab Roadways bus conductor robbed of cash at gunpoint in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 1

Three armed men on Wednesday looted cash at gunpoint from a Punjab Roadways bus conductor near Ladhowal toll plaza here.

The men, who were riding a motorcycle and a scooter, even threatened to shoot the driver.

The incident occurred about 2 km from the Ladhowal police station.

Ye hai Badlaav @BhagwantMann Ji?



Everyday Punjab sees a new type of crime or violence

Today, state transport Bus looted at Gun Point in Phillaur! Your publicity-focused Govt & lack of concrete action from Punjab Police has given goons free hand in planning robberies & murders pic.twitter.com/F9v2xMODJr — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) June 1, 2022

The men later fled towards Phillaur.

Later, to protest against the incident, roadways bus drivers blocked the highway near the Ladhowal toll plaza, leading to traffic congestion.

A view of traffic congestion. Photo: Ashwani Dhiman

Police arrive to investigat the matter.