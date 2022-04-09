3 test positive for Covid in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana, April 8
Three persons tested positive for Covid while no death was reported in the district due to the virus on Friday.
A total of 1,09,795 persons have tested positive for the virus so far since March 2020 while 2,279 persons from the district have succumbed to the virus till now.
The recovery rate of Covid-19 patients today was 97.91 per cent. At present, three Covid patients are admitted to various hospitals in Ludhiana. —
