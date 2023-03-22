350 identified for lens implantation

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, March 21

Major eye ailments, including myopia and hypermetropia, are caused due to a lack of concern among residents of rural and suburban areas about eye healthcare and nutrition.

This observation was made by a team of ophthalmologists, led by Dr Puja Gupta and Dr Nidhi Bansal, after examining around 800 persons at an eye camp organised by the local unit of the Punjab Mahavir Dal and the Sanatan Dharam Pracharak Sabha at Bajrang Akhara Hospital here on Monday. As many as 350 patients were identified for the implantation of intraocular lenses.

The event was inaugurated by Shreyans Group of Industries chairman Rajnish Oswal. MLA Prof Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra was the chief guest on the occasion.

Appreciating the role of social organisations in extending healthcare facilities by organising free camps, MLA Gajjanmajra called upon the residents to make maximum use of the selfless services being provided by these organisations.

Gajjanmajra said the state government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was committed to providing best healthcare facilities to the people of the state.