4-year-old child of migrant family raped, murdered

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, March 18

The Sadar police have initiated a probe into an incident in which a four-year-child of a migrant family had been raped and killed. They were staying at a colony on the premises of a woolen mill, situated along the Ludhiana-Malerkotla road near here.

The profusely bleeding body of the victim was found in a bag lying along the wall of the mill.

Though the police have rounded up a migrant labourer on the basis of circumstantial evidence, the police are yet to ascertain where he is the main suspect or somebody else had committed the heinous crime at his room where bloodstained bedsheets were recovered during investigation.

The victim’s father informed the police that he had been staying at the colony for about seven years and his four-year-old daughter had gone missing from his room about 11 am on Monday. It was about 3.30 pm that the family came to know about a bag containing a child’s body was found along the wall of the factory.

Having received information about the recovery of the body of the child, police officials, led by Ahmedgarh DSP Amritpal Singh Bhatti and Sadar SHO Surinder Bhalla initiated a probe into sequence of events leading to the crime.

It was during investigation that some bloodstained bedsheets were recovered from the room of a migrant labourer, who was yet to be arrested.

The DSP said the police had initiated a probe into the incident but it was too early to arrive at a conclusion regarding the identity of the suspect. He said some persons had been rounded up on the basis of circumstantial evidence.

The police were yet to register an FIR in the case.

