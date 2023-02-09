5K invited for ‘Sarkar-Kisan Milni’ at agri varsity on Feb 12

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 8

The state government, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, will organise the first ‘Pehli Sarkar-Kisan Milni’ on February 12 at Punjab Agriculture University (PAU).

Stating this here today, Punjab Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said the main purpose of the meeting was to promote cultivation of water-saving crops, by reducing the area under wheat paddy, and other agricultural allied occupations.

Dhaliwal said there would be a direct dialogue between the government and farmers to make the new agricultural policy of the state. During the meeting, progressive farmers from across the state would give their suggestions directly to the Chief Minister and discussions would be held through open dialogue between the administration, departments, agricultural research institutes and farmers.

He said it would help to chalk out plans for diversifying the state’s agriculture, making it profitable, besides carrying out agricultural reforms.

The minister said five thousand farmers/entrepreneurs had been invited for the farmer-government meeting.

He said the participation of the experienced farmers with extensive knowledge of various subjects related to agriculture and allied occupations had been ensured. Besides, members of various agricultural clubs and associations would participate in the meeting. The participation of women farmers belonging to self-help groups and cooperative societies had also been ensured.

The minister said 20 ‘Slaaah Mashwara Booths’ for suggestions regarding production of vegetables, fruits, sugarcane, coarse grains, medicinal plants and aromatic plants, poultry farming, fish farming, goat farming, dairy, agricultural machinery, coastal areas, forestry, mushrooms and beekeeping, food processing and value addition and start-up, organic farming, pulses and oilseeds, wheat, paddy and maize and Basmati, etc., would be set up at the meeting venue.

He said subject experts would be present at the 20 different booths who would give suggestions to the farmers, besides addressing their queries.

Dhaliwal said 11 departments, including Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development, Fisheries, Mandi Board, Poultry, Soil and Water Conservation, Punjab Agro Industries, Millfed and Markfed, would organise exhibitions on the occasion.

He said the exhibitions would be full of information to guide the farmers.