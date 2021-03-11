65-yr-old farmer dies in accident in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 23

A 65-year-old farmer died in a road mishap at Machhiwara Sahib on Saturday morning. The deceased was identified as Gyan Chand of Chakki village.

He was going to the Machhiwara grain market along with his son on a motorcycle to collect the payment of his wheat crop. A rashly driven truck hit their motorcycle from behind and killed Gyan on the spot.

The deceased’s son Vijay suffered minor injuries in the accident. The truck driver fled from the spot. The police registered a case against the unknown truck driver.