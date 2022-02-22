67.67% turnout in Ludhiana, 7% less than 2017

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, February 21

Almost 68 per cent voters turned out to elect their 14 MLAs in Ludhiana during the state Assembly elections held here on Sunday, the district election office has confirmed.

While the rural constituency of Payal topped the district with the highest of over 76 per cent polling, the city’s urban Ludhiana South segment recorded the lowest of over 59 per cent voter turnout, the official figures have revealed.

The final polling figures tabulated by the district election office, a copy of which is available with The Tribune, showed that 18,22,334 voters, including 9,87,525 male, 8,34,779 female, and 30 third gender of the total 26,93,131 electorate exercised their franchise. This accounted for 67.67 per cent voter turnout, which was seven per cent less than 74.81 per cent polling registered in the district during the 2017 Vidhan Sabha elections while it was almost five per cent more than 62.77 per cent voter turnout logged in the district during the Lok Sabha elections held in 2019. Ludhiana’s polling was also around 4 per cent less than the state’s average voter turnout of 71.95 per cent.

OfficialSpeak The polling figures have been compiled after all polling parties reported back with the actual poll record. The entire data has been validated and submitted to the Election Commission. —Varinder Kumar Sharma, District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner

The Assembly constituency-wise polling figures revealed that Khanna reported 74.41 per cent voter turnout, Samrala 75.49 per cent, Sahnewal 67.43 per cent, Ludhiana East 66.23 per cent, Ludhiana South 59.04 per cent, Atam Nagar 61.25 per cent, Ludhiana Central 61.77 per cent, Ludhiana West 63.73 per cent, Ludhiana North 61.26 per cent, Gill 67.07 per cent, Payal 76.12 per cent, Dakha 75.63 per cent, Raikot 72.33 per cent and Jagraon logged 67.54 per cent polling.

Second lowest

The Ludhiana South Vidhan Sabha segment recorded the second lowest voter turnout in the state’s 117 Assembly constituencies. While Amritsar West logged the lowest of 55.4 per cent polling, Ludhiana South registered 59.04 per cent voter turnout. Amritsar Central registered the third lowest of 59.19 per cent polling in the state.

37th highest

Ludhiana district’s highest voter turnout of 76.12 per cent in Payal was the 37th highest in the state. Those higher than Payal included Sujanpur 76.33 per cent, Ajnala 77.29 per cent, Fatehgarh Sahib 77.23 per cent, Amloh 78.56 per cent, Bagha Purana 77.15 per cent, Dharamkot 77.88 per cent, Zira 80.47 per cent, Ferozepur Rural 77.22 per cent, Guru Har Sahai 81.08 per cent, Jalalabad 80 per cent, Fazilka 80.87 per cent, Balluana 77.78 per cent, Lambi 81.35 per cent, Gidderbaha 84.93 per cent, Malout 78.01 per cent, Muktsar 78.12 per cent, Kotkapura 76.75 per cent, Jaitu 76.55 per cent, Rampura Phul 79.56 per cent, Bhucho Mandi 80.4 per cent, Bathinda Rural 78.24 per cent, Talwandi Sabo 83.7 per cent, Maur 80.57 per cent, Mansa 78.99 per cent, Sardulgarh 83.64 per cent, Budhlada 81.52 per cent, Lehra 79.6 per cent, Dirba 79.21 per cent, Sunam 78.49 per cent, Dhuri 77.37 per cent, Malerkotla 78.6 per cent, Amargarh 77.98 per cent, Bhadaur 78.9 per cent, Nabha 77.05 per cent, Ghanaur 79.04 per cent and Samana 76.82 per cent.

Highest and lowest in the state

While the Gidderbaha Assembly constituency in Muktsar district recorded the state’s highest voter turnout of 84.93 per cent, the Amritsar West segment in Amritsar logged the state’s lowest polling of 55.4 per cent.

Rural-urban divide evident in district

The rural-urban divide was clearly evident during the polling pattern in the district. While the eight rural Assembly constituencies in Ludhiana recorded the voter turnout of minimum 67.43 per cent in Sahnewal and the highest of 76.12 per cent in Payal, the six urban city Vidhan Sabha segments logged the highest of 66.23 per cent polling in Ludhiana East and the lowest of 59.04 per cent in Ludhiana South.