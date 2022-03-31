AAP MLAs ask NHAI officials to speed up ongoing projects

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 30

Newly elected AAP MLAs have asked the NHAI officials to speed up ongoing projects so that people are benefitted from them. MLAs and the Deputy Commissioner on Wednesday held a high-powered meeting with senior officials of National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and Railways to review ongoing projects in the district.

The meeting was organised at Bachat Bhawan here and was attended by MLAs Daljit Singh Grewal, Gurpreet Bassi Gogi, Ashok Parashar Pappi, Madan Lal Bagga, Kulwant Singh Sidhu, Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina and Hardeep Singh Mundian, Deputy Commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma and Municipal Corporation Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Sabharwal.

During the meeting, the MLAs asked NHAI officials to visit the ongoing development projects in different parts of the district so that they have first-hand information on the status of the projects.

Ludhiana (East) MLA Daljit Singh Grewal asked the NHAI officials to ensure that the under-construction Tibba Road-Tajpur Road bridge is completed on priority basis, the slip roads on both sides of the NH44 are properly repaired, exits are planned in such a manner that there is no traffic congestion on the road as well as in the area. He said all the projects in the Ludhiana (East) area should be completed on time as it leads to traffic congestion and sometimes even accidents.

He said he has been in constant touch with senior NHAI officials since 2011 and also thanked Deputy Commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma for organising the meeting at such a short notice.

Varinder Kumar Sharma and Pardeep Kumar Sabharwal assured the MLAs that they would get fulsome support.