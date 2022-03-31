AAP MLAs ask NHAI officials to speed up ongoing projects

AAP MLAs ask NHAI officials to speed up ongoing projects

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 30

Newly elected AAP MLAs have asked the NHAI officials to speed up ongoing projects so that people are benefitted from them. MLAs and the Deputy Commissioner on Wednesday held a high-powered meeting with senior officials of National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and Railways to review ongoing projects in the district.

The meeting was organised at Bachat Bhawan here and was attended by MLAs Daljit Singh Grewal, Gurpreet Bassi Gogi, Ashok Parashar Pappi, Madan Lal Bagga, Kulwant Singh Sidhu, Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina and Hardeep Singh Mundian, Deputy Commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma and Municipal Corporation Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Sabharwal.

During the meeting, the MLAs asked NHAI officials to visit the ongoing development projects in different parts of the district so that they have first-hand information on the status of the projects.

Ludhiana (East) MLA Daljit Singh Grewal asked the NHAI officials to ensure that the under-construction Tibba Road-Tajpur Road bridge is completed on priority basis, the slip roads on both sides of the NH44 are properly repaired, exits are planned in such a manner that there is no traffic congestion on the road as well as in the area. He said all the projects in the Ludhiana (East) area should be completed on time as it leads to traffic congestion and sometimes even accidents.

He said he has been in constant touch with senior NHAI officials since 2011 and also thanked Deputy Commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma for organising the meeting at such a short notice.

Varinder Kumar Sharma and Pardeep Kumar Sabharwal assured the MLAs that they would get fulsome support.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali posts 'Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood will be exposed', has Aishwarya Rai Bachchan mention in it

2
Punjab

Private schools can't hike fee in Punjab this year, Bhagwant Mann's big decision on education

3
World

Imran Khan no-confidence motion: Pakistan PM loses parliamentary majority after main ally quits coalition, pushes him closer to ouster

4
Trending

Bhagwant Mann congratulates Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu for bringing crown back to India after 21 years as Miss Universe meets Punjab CM

5
Delhi

Conspiracy to murder Kejriwal after poll defeat in Punjab: Delhi CM Sisodia’s sensational claim

6
Chandigarh

Union home ministry issues notification for implementation of Central Service Rules in Chandigarh; to be effective from April 1

7
Punjab

9 office-bearers of various Punjab boards, corporations resign

8
Ludhiana

Ludhiana blast case: NIA raids house of alleged suicide bomber in Khanna

9
Trending

Bengaluru software engineer hacks IndiGo’s website to retrieve his lost luggage, netizens call it an epic way to get query resolved

10
Nation

Dearness allowance for central employees hiked by 3 per cent

Don't Miss

View All
Bengaluru software engineer hacks IndiGo’s website to retrieve his lost luggage
Trending

Bengaluru software engineer hacks IndiGo’s website to retrieve his lost luggage, netizens call it an epic way to get query resolved

Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali posts 'Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood will be exposed', has Aishwarya Rai Bachchan mention in it
Entertainment

Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali posts 'Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood will be exposed', has Aishwarya Rai Bachchan mention in it

Bhagwant Mann congratulates Harnaaz Kaur for bringing crown back to India after 21 years as Miss Universe meets Punjab CM
Trending

Bhagwant Mann congratulates Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu for bringing crown back to India after 21 years as Miss Universe meets Punjab CM

Tamil Nadu youth pays Rs 2.5 lakh in Rs 1 coins for his dream bike
Nation

Tamil Nadu youth pays Rs 2.5 lakh in Rs 1 coins for his dream bike

Viral video: Anand Mahindra hails man balancing sack on his head while riding a bicycle, calls him ‘human segway’
Trending

Viral video: Anand Mahindra hails man balancing sack on his head while riding a bicycle, calls him ‘human segway’

Abandoned by flock, tiny bird shelters in UK woman’s hair for 84 days
Trending

Abandoned by flock, tiny bird shelters in UK woman’s hair for 84 days

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh

Shanghai begins China’s biggest Covid lockdown in two years
World

Shanghai begins China's biggest Covid lockdown in two years

Top Stories

Imran Khan’s govt totters as key ally switches sides

Imran Khan's govt totters as key ally MQM-P switches sides ahead of no-confidence motion

Gen Naravane reviews preparedness along borders

Free education for EWS kids in private schools goes in Haryana

Free education for EWS kids in private schools goes in Haryana

Haryana education dept drops Rule 134-A

Nahan highway stretch gets rolling barrier to help minimise accidents

Nahan highway stretch gets rolling barrier to help minimise accidents

In case of accident, it prevents vehicles from going off roa...

Make Bay of Bengal bridge of connectivity: PM Modi

Make Bay of Bengal bridge of connectivity: PM Modi

BIMSTEC inks agreements on security, tech transfer | Adopts ...

Antony Blinken speaks to S Jaishankar on Ukraine, global slowdown

Antony Blinken speaks to S Jaishankar on Ukraine, global slowdown

Leaders from Germany, Mexico meet Doval, EAM; Lavrov visit ...

Cities

View All

PDS wheat: Flour mills told to maintain records

PDS wheat: Flour mills told to maintain records

GNDU to train students in field of technical textiles

MC expects to collect Rs4 cr on last day

Widen narrow lanes leading to Golden Temple: Visitors

'Will take steps to beautify circular road around historic wall in city'

Lone labour court for 7 Malwa dists sans judge, litigants suffer

Lone labour court for 7 Malwa districts sans judge, litigants suffer

Give regular jobs: Health workers

Vigilance probe ordered into construction work at Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University

Mansa police set up 24-hour cyber help desk

Shell out up to 2.5 times more for water in City Beautiful now

Shell out up to 2.5 times more for water in Chandigarh now

Now, Chandigarh staff to retire at 60

Three suspects confess to killing Youth Akali Dal leader Middukhera

PU students' council poll unlikely to be held in present academic calendar

Schools all set to reopen, Chandigarh bus operators await tax relief

Amid intense debate, Lok Sabha clears Bill to merge three Delhi MCs

Amid intense debate, Lok Sabha clears Bill to merge three Delhi MCs

Lok Sabha clears the Delhi MCD merger Bill

Conspiracy to murder Kejriwal after poll defeat in Punjab: Delhi CM Sisodia’s sensational claim

Severe heat wave predicted in parts of Delhi on Wednesday, Thursday

2018 CS assault case: CM Kejriwal, his deputy kingpins of conspiracy, chief secretary tells court

PSEB’s diktat: Pay Rs 800 to get Class X, XII certificates

PSEB's diktat: Pay Rs 800 to get Class X, XII certificates

Mixed response to Corbevax drive in Jalandhar district

Hoshiarpur Crafts Bazaar ends on a musical note

Completing pending projects, improving sanitation my priority says Nakodar MLA Inderjit Kaur Mann

Cracks in houses: Commissioner issues notice to 2 Jalandhar MC officials

Ludhiana MC notices to 85 hospitals for property tax scrutiny

Ludhiana MC notices to 85 hospitals for property tax scrutiny

Revenue officers' association ends strike after two days

3 held by Khanna police with 4 illegal weapons

Visitor overcharged at Bhadaur House market parking lot

DC gets charge of Ludhiana Improvement Trust Chairman

Parents ‘kill’ 3-month-old girl in Nabha

Parents ‘kill’ 3-month-old girl in Nabha

Punjabi varsity closes investigation in 6 cases

Suicide by Rajasthan woman doc sparks protest in Patiala

Private tennis academy at public park in Patiala, probe ordered