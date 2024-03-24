ANM found tampering with birth records

Ludhiana, March 23
An Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM), working at the Primary Health Centre, Boparai, has been found tampering birth records in the District Health Department. It came to fore the ANM used to register delivery cases of private nursing homes in the record of a government hospital.
Told to appear before Civil Surgeon
Civil Surgeon Dr Jasbir Singh Aulakh has asked the health centre staff, including four staff nurses, an ANM and an ASHA worker, to appear before him on March 27. They have been asked to show the admission file of two children born on September 11, 2018, and October 12, 2020.
The Civil Surgeon said he received a complaint that the birth certificates of two children were not being issued. When he inquired about it, he came to know that the birth record of these two children was registered with the Health Department. It indicates that they were born in government hospitals, but the families of both these children have the record of a private hospital.
When the private hospital concerned was contacted, they revealed that an ANM use to take record of the deliveries from their hospital.
The PHC, Boparai, was recently converted into an Aam Aadmi Clinic.
