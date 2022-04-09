Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: Prapti Sudan, a postgraduate student from the College of Fisheries, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, won the best poster presentation award at the 1st Indian Fisheries Outlook-2022 on “Priming Indian Fisheries in Attaining Sustainable Development Goals” at ICAR-Central Inland Fisheries Research Institute (ICAR-CIFRI), Barrackpore. The conference was jointly organised by the the ICAR-CIFRI, Professional Fisheries Graduate Forum, Mumbai, and Inland Fisheries Society of India (IFSI), Barrackpore. Her poster on “Evaluation of antimicrobial resistance in inland saline shrimp culture areas with special reference to Vibrio parahaemolyticus” was adjudged the “best in the Fish Health and Aquatic Environment Management category. — TNS

National equestrian event

Ludhiana: Cadets of 1 PB R&V Sqn NCC Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University will participate in the National Equestrian Championship and Delhi Horse Show for the first time in the past 25 years. They will compete against the best of riders of the country in the championship. The team comprises of Vikas Garg, Gurarshbir Singh Bal, Yuvraj Singh, Makhan Verma, Manish Kumar and Puneet Kaur. The participation of the team at such a competition of high repute is one of its kind and the cadets will have a lifetime experience. —