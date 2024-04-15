BJP leaders burn effigy of AAP minister Bhullar

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, April 14

Office-bearers and activists of various wings of Bharatiya Janata Party have demanded stern action against Aam Aadmi Party minister Laljit Singh Bhullar for allegedly making derogatory and casteist remarks against members of backward sections of society during a public function ahead of the June 1 polling day.

The demand was raised during the concluding session of a protest meeting held in front of the local railway station on Sunday. The protestors burnt an effigy of the minister to air their anguish against the state government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for indifference towards the SC/ST and OBC communities as becomes apparent in Bhullar’s remarks.

Balwinder Singh, an office-bearer of the BJP legal cell, said activists of various wings led by BJP Circle president Avtar Singh Warring had threatened to stir against the Punjab Government and the Punjab Police in case stern action was not taken against the minister who had hurt the sentiments of members of the SC/ST and OBC communities.

Warring alleged that Bhullar, who is a candidate from Khadoor Sahib parliamentary constituency, had committed an inhumane act by uttering derogatory and casteist remarks against a particular community recently. “It is high time that the CM orders stern action against Bhullar otherwise, it will be construed that he too endorsed the outlook of his minister,” said Avtar Singh Warring.

