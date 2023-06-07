Brothers murder man for stopping them from urinating near his house

Ludhiana, June 6
A man was murdered by two brothers after the former stopped them from urinating opposite his house at Golden Vihar Colony here yesterday night.
The victim has been identified as Ramjiawan (45), a native of UP, at present residing at Golden Vihar Colony, Jodhewal. He was working at some factory on the Kailash road.
The suspects have been identified as Mohd Asif Ansari and his brother Mohd Aamir Ansari, both residents of the colony. Both were working in a factory in the area.
Complainant Saroja told the police that on Monday night, when the suspects were openly urinating at a plot opposite her house, her husband requested them to avoid urinating at the place. After which, the suspects turned furious and started hurling bricks at him.
Her husband suffered serious head injuries and became unconscious on the road. When she went to save him, they also attacked her brutally. It was only when residents reached the scene, they rushed them to a nearby hospital where her husband succumbed to his injuries, the deceased’s wife said.
The Basti Jodhewal police arrested them on Tuesday. A case of murder was registered against the duo.
