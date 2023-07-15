Buddha Nullah water level recedes by 1.25 ft

Tribune News Service

Though water level in Buddha Nullah receded by around 1.25 feet today, the polluted water continues to inundate various low-lying areas. As a result, residents and commuters are still facing a distressing situation.

Shivpuri, Peeru Banda stretch near the railway bridge, a slum area on the Tajpur Road and some other areas are still flooded by the polluted water from the nullah. It is either due to the overflow of the nullah or water seeping into the streets through sewer lines and road gullies. A police chowki and MC’s city bus depot on the Tajpur road are still inundated.

Additionally, the overflowed water from Buddha Dariya (Buddha Nullah) is still accumulated in fields of several villages located beyond the MC’s jurisdiction.

Radha, a slum-dweller, said Buddha Nullah’s water entered the slum area on the Tajpur road. She, along with her newborn girl child, who was born seven days ago, is currently staying in a temporary tent installed on the roadside. Expressing her concern, Radha said that her belongings and clothes were damaged due to the flood.

The slum area now faces a significant risk of epidemic due to the unsanitary conditions caused by the flooding.

Ashu, another resident, said the floodwater level in the slum area had risen to approximately 8-10 feet, resulting in severe damage to huts and belongings of several dwellers. He said: “We are getting food in the afternoon and at night, but we have to live on the roadside along with our goats. One of our goats died during the flood, which was particularly disheartening as we used to sell goat milk to meet our daily needs.”

Some residents and traders at Shivpuri expressed anger over the flooding of a section of the main road and several internal streets with polluted water from Buddha Nullah. The residents pointed out that the nullah water entered through sewer lines and road gullies. Notably, Chander Nagar and New Deep Nagar were also flooded recently. An MC official said the water had been drained out from the affected areas.

Meanwhile, Harpreet Singh, a shopkeeper at Vaddi Haibowal, said the overflowing sewers led to water accumulation on a road, which was already dotted with potholes. He said: “A few auto-rickshaws overturned on the flooded stretch. A woman also sustained an injury in an accident.”

It should be noted that water from Jamalpur & Balloke Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) and various drains within the city is also being released into the nullah. Additionally, water contaminated with chemicals is discharged from industrial units as well. The dyeing clusters were, however, temporarily closed due to flood-like situation, but common effluent treatment plants (CETPs) of such dyeing clusters are also linked with Buddha Nullah.

Municipal Corporation officials said a huge amount of water from upstream regions was still being discharged into Buddha Nullah. A senior MC official said the water level in Buddha Nullah receded by approximately 1.25 feet today. He said efforts were being made to pump out accumulated water from the affected areas.

Meanwhile, a stretch of the Kakka road near the MC’s Jamalpur STP was temporarily closed as it was flooded with water. Some factory owners claimed it was Buddha Nullah’s water. However, it was not clear how water accumulated on this stretch.

