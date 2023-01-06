Child thrown into gutter, dies

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 5

In a shocking incident, a migrant farmer threw a four-year-old boy into a gutter at Machhiwara Sahib here on Wednesday. The child’s body was found three hours after the incident by his family members.

The suspect had killed the boy as the latter had entered his fields to catch a kite.

The Machhiwara police today arrested the suspect, identified as Babu Lal, a native of Bihar. He had taken a land on contract for farming.

The deceased has been identified as Ankush Kumar, who is also a migrant.

Raju Sahni, deceased’s father, said yesterday his son along with other children had entered the fields of the suspect to catch a kite. Babu Lal had shooed away all children by abusing them. “He had caught my child and then threw him in the gutter. when my son did not return home, we started searching for him. On Wednesday night, his body was found in the gutter. Later, we informed the police,” he said.

The deceased’s father even suspected that the suspect seemed to have killed his child either by strangling him or by resorting to some other means and then he dumped the body in the gutter. He demanded that strict action should be taken against him.

Machhiwara SHO inspector Davinderpal Singh said the suspect was arrested by the police after registering a case of murder on Thursday.