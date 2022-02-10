Choose government wisely, Smriti Irani tells voters in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, February 9

The Union Minister of Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani, today hit at the Congress and asked voters to choose the government wisely. She said the Congress had welcomed members of “Tukre tukre gang” with open arms, who wanted to divide the country on the basis of cast and creed. How can the Congress provide justice to hundreds of mothers, who sacrificed their sons to save this country?, she asked.

Clad in off-white saree and pastel coloured shawl, Smriti reached the city for campaigning for BJP candidates Bikran Singh Sidhu (West) and Gurdev Sharma Debi (Central).

Union Minister said the Gandhi family had no other option for the PPCC chief except Navjot Singh Sidhu, who had close proximity with “enemy country” and its Prime Minister.

Union Minister said the person, who was not even accepted by his own party leaders, would never be acceptable to the masses of Punjab.

“The development means arrival of Goddess Lakhshmi, which never comes by holding someone’s hands nor it comes while sweeping with broom. It comes with sitting on Lotus. So, cast your vote wisely and put your stamp on Lotus,” the Union Minister said while addressing residents at a get-together at a hotel.

“Woman will get the due honour if they go to polling booth and support the BJP on February 20,” the Union Minister added. The Union Minister also visited the Ludhiana West and Central constituencies and asked to support the BJP candidates in the upcoming Assembly elections.

