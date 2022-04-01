Ludhiana civic body collects Rs2.7 cr as property tax on last day

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 31

As it was the last day for filing property tax with a 10 per cent penalty for 2021-22, a rush was witnessed at Municipal Corporation (MC) Suwidha Centres here today.

The MC collected around Rs 2.70 crore till this evening. From April 1 onwards, defaulters would have to pay property tax with a 20 per cent penalty and 18 per cent interest.

Vivek Verma said Rs 2.70 crore was collected by all four zones of the civic body on the last day (March 31) till the evening and it was expected to collect more tax till midnight. The property tax of around 6,000 properties was collected today through both offline and online modes. A total of around Rs 90 crore property tax has been collected during 2021-22 till this evening while the exact figure of the collected tax will come to light after midnight.

He said a MC team had visited the local bus stand for the recovery of pending tax today but the authorities concerned had not paid tax till the evening.

A superintendent at the Zone B office, Rajeev Bhardwaj, said they sealed six buildings today for the recovery of the tax. After sealing buildings, owners submitted their pending tax, following which their properties were unsealed. Around Rs 29.50 lakh as tax was collected from them.

Superintendent Vivek Verma said the MC issued notices to 39 more hospitals and nursing homes located in areas under the MC’s Zone D for property tax scrutiny today. The civic body had on Wednesday served notices on 85 hospitals and nursing homes in the Zone D areas.