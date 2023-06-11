Civil Surgeon orders audit of Aam Aadmi Clinics in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, June 10

Now, the prescription and medical audit of all Aam Aadmi Clinics in Ludhiana will be carried out twice a month.

According to the sources, there were instances where the empanelled doctors of Aam Aadmi Clinics were seen inflating the OPD entries since doctors are given emoluments as per the patient count. The empanelled doctors are paid according to the OPD entries and there need to be 50 minimum entries.

In February this year, instructions were issued to all the doctors to avoid repeatedly calling patients suffering from chronic disease like hypertension and blood pressure to the the clinics after every 3-4 days. Doctors were asked to give weekly medicines to such chronic patients.

Ludhiana Civil Surgeon Dr Hitinder Kaur on Friday has asked to carry out the prescription and medical audit of all the Aam Aadmi Clinics. The audit will be done by the nodal officer and 50-100 entries of these clinics will be verified and report will be submitted to the Civil Surgeon.

While auditing few points that will be covered include, if disease and diagnosis of the patient is mentioned in the entry, if medicine is given according to the disease, check of one patient is not called repeatedly and 10-20 patients will be called randomly to cross check the authenticity.

Kaur said although inflated OPD issue was brought forward but nothing could be substantiated in this regard so far. Clinics where the footfall is high, doctors have been doing extra time so that no patient goes back without consultation.

“In addition to keeping a check on the OPD numbers, another main aim behind the audit is also to collect the data regarding the type of diseases people are falling prey to and also to collect information and draw a contrast regarding the people living in urban and rural areas in context to health issues,” she said.