CMC awards 16 international fellowships

Ludhiana, April 26
CMCL-FAIMER Regional Institute hosted the 19th International Fellowship in Health Professions Education at the CMC, Ludhiana.
More than 80 faculty of prestigious medical, dental and nursing colleges from India and Southeast Asia are participating in the fellowship.
As part of this 10-day fellowship course, a convocation was held where 16 fellowships were awarded to faculty of Southeast Asian health institutes.
Soniya Nityanand, vice-chancellor, King Geroge Medical University, Lucknow, was the chief guest at the convocation.
She awarded 16 fellowships to faculty participants for successfully completing this two-year fellowship. The fellowship programme included research projects in health profession education.
The programme has participant faculty from Punjab, Kolkata, Dehradun, Chandigarh, New Delhi, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Assam and Malaysia.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 CRPF personnel killed in militant attack in Manipur
The militants attacked an IRBn (India Reserve Battalion) cam...
Arjuna awardee CRPF DIG officer Khajan Singh guilty of sexually harassing colleagues; faces removal
Khajan Singh, who is currently stationed in Mumbai, has yet ...
63% voting in 2nd phase, highest 79.46% in Tripura
Jammu sees 71.91% turnout | Lowest 54.85% in UP
SC’s thumbs up to EVMs, junks PILs seeking return of paper ballot system
Rejects demand for verifying 100% votes with VVPAT slips