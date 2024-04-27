CMC awards 16 international fellowships

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 26

CMCL-FAIMER Regional Institute hosted the 19th International Fellowship in Health Professions Education at the CMC, Ludhiana.

More than 80 faculty of prestigious medical, dental and nursing colleges from India and Southeast Asia are participating in the fellowship.

As part of this 10-day fellowship course, a convocation was held where 16 fellowships were awarded to faculty of Southeast Asian health institutes.

Soniya Nityanand, vice-chancellor, King Geroge Medical University, Lucknow, was the chief guest at the convocation.

She awarded 16 fellowships to faculty participants for successfully completing this two-year fellowship. The fellowship programme included research projects in health profession education.

The programme has participant faculty from Punjab, Kolkata, Dehradun, Chandigarh, New Delhi, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Assam and Malaysia.

