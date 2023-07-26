CMC Colony, Hardev Nagar residents suffer

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 25

Following the overflow of Buddha Nullah, some areas including CMC Colony, Hardev Nagar, and nearby low-lying regions near Hundal Chowk on Tajpur Road had experienced severe flooding recently. The floodwaters had remained inundated in houses for some days, resulting in damage to people’s belongings and the development of cracks in several houses.

Though the flood water had receded, affected residents have yet to receive any relief or compensation from the government.

Santosh Devi, a resident of Hardev Nagar, shared her ordeal as her house developed cracks due to the prolonged presence of floodwater. The house floor has been damaged by the flood water. She expressed her frustration, stating that no government officials visited to assess the damages or provide any compensation. With a physically challenged daughter to care for, she urged the government to provide assistance so they could repair their house promptly. “We had spent our lifetime savings to get the house constructed”, her husband said.

In another incident, Suresh from CMC Colony expressed concern over the cracks that appeared in his house after the floodwaters subsided. He appealed to the government for compensation, citing financial difficulties.

Sardari Lal, residing in an area near CMC Colony, recounted the damage to his furniture caused by the floodwater. He revealed that many people had to evacuate their homes when the area was flooded, but upon returning, they found their belongings ruined. But, they received no support from the administration.

Manbhawati Devi of CMC Colony also claimed that her house wall developed a crack due to the floodwater intrusion.

