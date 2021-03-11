Commercial use of LIG flats in Dugri continues unabated, GLADA in slumber

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, May 26

As the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) continues to drag its feet against allottees of over 100 low-income group (LIG) flats in Dugri which had been illegally converted into commercial entities ,more and more flat owners were following suit.

Even as final notices were served to 107 allottees of LIG flats for illegal change of land use and conversion of residential flats into shops or show rooms way back in 2019, no further action, except for giving more time and more opportunities, had till date been taken by GLADA officials against these blatant violations.

Total inaction on the part of GLADA authorities in this matter had led to a situation where more and more LIG flat owners were in the process of converting their residential flats into shops and show rooms to earn rental income by violating terms and conditions of allotment of these flats which specifically laid down that these flats would not be used for any purpose other than meant for (residential).

The Samaj Sewa Society, which had recently organised a dharna at the GLADA office against illegal conversion of flats into commercial entities and rampant encroachments on vacant land in GLADA colonies, has alleged that field staff and supervisory officials of Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authoritywere hand in glove with the violators and they were also sharing the booty with the violators by way of regular monthly payments from out of rental income of allottees of these flats.

In the absence of regulatory action against violations has not only emboldened the LIG allottees to illegally convert their flats into shops, but has also led to blatant violation of building bylaws all across Dugri with illegal commercial buildings coming up everywhere without approved building plans and in violation of building bylaws.

GLADA officials after a recent surprise check by senior officials in the area, an action plan was being prepared against all sorts of violations like illegal change of land use and building bylaws but as of now there were no signs that the GLADA authorities would do something worthwhile to put their act together.

Field staff roughed up

Following the failure of Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) to act against violations the defaulting allottees were emboldened and were turning aggressive as well.

On Wednesday, when GLADA field staff and security personnel went to an LIG flat where construction work was in progress for its conversion into a shop, the flat owners not only exchanged hot words but scuffled and tried to rough them up.