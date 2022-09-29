'Committed to making martyr's vision a reality'

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Sept 28

Residents of the region led paid rich tributes to Shaheed Bhagat Singh on his 115th birth anniversary.

MLAs Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra, Manwinder Singh Giaspura and Thekedar Hakam Singh graced events held at various places in Amargarh, Payal and Raikot assembly segments, respectively.

“I bow to Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary. His courage has always been motivating us greatly in the service of society,” said MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra.

Councillor Vikas Sharma, Rubal Gajjanmajra and Ramesh Chand Ghaie observed the day at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Chowk at Ahmedgarh. Enthusiasts cleaned the statue before garlanding it.